You may have to pay back your Child Tax Credit — here are 4 key differences with stimulus checks

Child tax credit payments are going out in five days -- have you done what's necessary? It's now easy to go online and make sure that you're registered and that the IRS has your direct deposit information before the first check goes out on July 15. Between this year and next, eligible families will get up to $3,000 for kids between the ages of 6 and 17, and up to $3,600 for children under age 6. Half of the total credit will be split into advance monthly payments through December; the rest will be paid out in 2022.