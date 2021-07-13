All the ways the Child Tax Credit is NOT the same as a stimulus check. No. 1: You may have to repay it

Follow Along: Why Many Families Who Needed the Child Tax Credit Most Didn’t Get It. Discover: Check Your Bank Account: Scammers Are Trying To Steal Your Child Tax Credit. The portal is to manage monthly payments, opt-out if you choose not to receive them, and check to see if you are currently enrolled to receive them. You can also use the portal to update your bank direct deposit information for the payment that will be received in August. The portal will have you set up an account through a third party verification platform called ID.me which has partnered with the IRS for their child tax credit portals.