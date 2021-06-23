Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

U.S. current account deficit surges to 14-year high – no thanks to record trade gap

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A measure of the nation’s debt to other countries surged by almost 12% in the first quarter to the highest level in 14 years largely because of record U.S. trade deficits during the pandemic.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

#U S Economy#Trade Deficits#Gross Domestic Product#Americans
