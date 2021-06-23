Cancel
Sabre delivers upbeat outlook as travel landscape improves

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Sabre Corp. said Wednesday that it expects better sequential revenue performance in the second quarter relative to the first quarter as the travel landscape improves. The company, which makes software for the travel industry, issued an outlook calling for $400 million to $420 million in second-quarter revenue, while the three analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $391 million on average. Sabre cited "higher travel volumes" in its Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that its business mix for the second quarter was expected to be more skewed toward domestic leisure bookings, which it said generate below-average unit revenue and profit. Shares have gained 65% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 36%.

