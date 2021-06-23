Sabre delivers upbeat outlook as travel landscape improves

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for good crop weather in the U.S. Midwest during the next week, traders said. * Soymeal futures also weakened but soyoil rallied, supported by gains in the crude oil market and rising global demand for vegetable oils. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract closed above its session lows after finding technical support at its 100-day moving average. * Private exporters reported the sale of 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday morning. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans were in a range from 200,000 to 975,000 tonnes, up from 71,782 a week earlier. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 125,000 and 350,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between -4,000 and 25,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybean futures settled 2 cents lower at $13.00-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was off $7.10 at $359.60 and CBOT August soyoil was up 1.75 cents at 60.67 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)