Southwest Airlines names CEO successor

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southwest Airlines Co. said Wednesday that Robert Jordan will succeed Gary Kelly as chief executive, effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan has been with the company since 1988 and has served in a number of roles including executive vice president of corporate services. Most recently, he led the voluntary leave and early separation programs during the pandemic, which the company says helped it to avoid furloughs and layoffs. Kelly will move into the executive chairman role in 2022, where he plans to remain until 2026. He has been with the company for 35 years, and has served as CEO since 2004. Southwest stock has gained 18.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 13.1% for the period.

