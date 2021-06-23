Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

UPDATE: Carnival to add two ships to fleet by 2023, resumes sailings in U.S., Caribbean and Europe

By Ciara Linnane
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corp. , said Wednesday it will two ships to its fleet by 2023, by taking the delivery of an Excel-class ship previously intended for its sister line AIDA Cruises that is expected to arrive in late 2023, as well as the Costa Magica from another European sister line that will arrive in mid-2022. The two are in addition to the Mardi Gras, the company's first LNG-powered ship due to sail from Port Canaveral on July 31 and the sister ship Carnival Celebration that will sail from Miami in late 2022. That will bring the Carnival fleet to 27 ships by the end of 2023. "While our immediate focus is on our restart of guest operations this summer, this is another cause for excitement at Carnival, and we will be announcing more detailed plans about homeports, itineraries and ship names very soon," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. Separately, Carnival said its brands have resumed cruises in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. Shares have gained about 30% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 13%.

www.marketwatch.com
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Corp#Ships#The Carnival#Ccl Rrb#Aida Cruises#The Costa Magica#European#The Mardi Gras#Lng#Carnival Celebration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Travelcruisefever.net

Two Largest Cruise Lines Resume Cruises From the U.S.

The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have officially resumed cruises from U.S. ports this 4th of July weekend. Carnival Vista marked the return of Carnival cruises this afternoon when the cruise ship departed from Galveston for a cruise to the Caribbean. Carnival Cruise Line’s...
Posted by
TheStreet

Let Freedom Ring: Royal Caribbean Makes Highly Anticipated US Return

MIAMI, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official, Royal Caribbean International is back in the U.S. and delivering the long overdue cruise vacations that families and travelers of all ages have missed. A nearly 16-month journey led up to the moment yesterday when Freedom of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship in the U.S. to welcome guests and the first cruise ship to do so from PortMiami, the cruise capital of the world. Sailing with 93% of the onboard community fully vaccinated and just in time for Fourth of July weekend, Freedom set off on the first cruise of a summer-long series of 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay - the cruise line's top-rated private island destination - and Nassau, The Bahamas.
Public Healthcruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean's First U.S. Sailing Has 93 Percent Vaccinated Onboard

Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas sailed from Miami on Friday, marking the brand's first U.S. cruise in more than 15 months with paying guests aboard. According to the company, 93 percent of those onboard are fully vaccinated (crew and guests) for the first cruise of a summer-long series of three-night weekend and four-night week-day getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, The Bahamas.
Industrycruisefever.net

One Big Change That Carnival Cruise Line Is Not Making

As cruises start to resume in ports around the U.S., we are starting to learn about the constantly changing different health protocols that will be implemented onboard cruise ships. While most of the talk is about the changes cruise lines are making, Carnival Cruise Line has decided not to make...
Travelcruzely.com

Carnival First Cruise Live Blog: Day 1, Boarding and Sail Away

Cruising is back! After more than 15 months since cruises were suspended due to the pandemic, once again passengers are able to head back to sea… albeit with a few more precautions (and a lot of vaccines). This weekend both Carnival and Royal Caribbean head back to sea with their...
cruiseradio.net

New Bahamas Port Prepares to Welcome First Cruise Ship

A new cruise port has been completed in the Bahamas, and is excitedly awaiting its first cruise ship visit this coming weekend. Resorts World Bimini, a beachfront complex complete with a hotel, marina, casino, and new private beach has announced but debut of its Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port. The...
Miami, FLcruisefever.net

First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

For the first time in 476 days, a cruise ship has departed with paying passengers from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for a cruise to the Bahamas/Caribbean. Freedom of the Seas marked the rebirth of cruises from Miami today when the cruise ship departed for a three night cruise to the Bahamas. The ship sailed a simulated voyage last week and received approval from the CDC to return to service.
Travelcruzely.com

Carnival & Royal Caribbean Set to Start U.S. Cruising This Weekend

After more than 15 months since cruises were suspended in March 2020, the two largest cruise lines in America — Carnival and Royal Caribbean — are both set to return to sailing from the United States this weekend. While the first cruise with paying passengers departed June 26 aboard Celebrity...
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

141 Cruise Ships Set to Sail in July

July will see the quick restart of the cruise industry continue with 141 cruise ships from 50 different operators set to sail with paying passengers aboard, according to the July 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. The 141 ships represent over 180,000 berths...
Spaincruiseradio.net

Five Princess Cruises Ships to Sail Europe in 2023

Princess Cruises has announced its European schedule for 2023, with 67 unique itineraries across five ships. The voyages will range in length from seven to 33 nights, visiting 116 destinations in 32 countries total. Enchanted Princess. Enchanted Princess will operate her first Mediterranean season on a series of seven-night cruises...
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

MHA’s Symposium at Sea Event Set with Virgin Voyages

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) will be on Virgin Voyages’ new Scarlet Lady later this year for its Symposium at Sea. The Oct. 20 sailing on one of the industry’s most exciting new ships will be open on a first-come first-serve basis to MHA members. The not-for-profit MHA provides a...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Princess Cruises Unveils 2023 Europe Season

Princess Cruises has revealed details of its cruising throughout Europe in 2023, with popular itineraries sailing from the Mediterranean and British Isles to Scandinavia and Russia, Iceland and Norway. All 177 departures go on sale July 16, 2021. With 67 unique itineraries, ranging in length from seven to 33 days,...