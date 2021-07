Dr. Paula Termuhlen took the helm of the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) on May 1, succeeding founding Dean Dr. Hal Jenson, who retired after 10 years at the post. Just one month into Termuhlen’s tenure, Western Michigan University announced a historic, anonymous $550 million gift to the university over the course of 10 years. WMed will receive $300 million of the donation, the largest gift ever bestowed upon a public university. MiBiz spoke with Termuhlen on how she plans to use the funds and where WMed is heading after reaching its 10-year milestone.