In an effort to address concerns about a labor shortage, some state governors have moved to end federally-funded unemployment benefits that have been scheduled to continue through at least September. Roughly 3.9 million Americans will be affected by the state decisions. Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, Austan Goolsbee, professor at the University of Chicago Booth School and former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to debate.