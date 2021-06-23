New home sales fall short of expectations, but dropping lumber prices could provide breathing room

A steep drop in lumber prices is creating optimism for homebuilding for the second half of 2021. Lumber futures ended June with a closing price of $737.40 per thousand board feet after starting the month at $1,267.50 and spiking to an all-time high of $1,670.50 on May 7, according to data from Nasdaq. While still above the year-ago rate of $431.60, it reached the lowest point since $700 on Jan. 20. The recent fall represents drops of 55.9% from May’s peak and 41.8% throughout the month — the largest monthly decrease on record dating back to 1978, according to CNBC.