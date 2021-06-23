Cancel
Gold prices climb toward highest finish in a week

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
Gold futures climb on Wednesday, with prices heading for their highest settlement in a week, supported by a U.S. dollar that has receded from roughly 2-month highs.

Businesskitco.com

After the worst June since 2013, is gold price ready to rebound?

(Kitco News) After dropping more than 7% in June, gold is trying to rebound. Can the precious metal see $1,800 an ounce breached next week as higher inflation continues to worry industry experts? Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold saw its worst June...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800

Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn. Update: Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June. The big beat, however, was offset by an unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. This offered a reason for the US dollar bulls to take some profits off the table, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Marketskitco.com

Can gold price finally rally after strong jobs report? Jim Wyckoff

Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst of Kitco News, expects more bearishness for gold and silver in the immediate future. After a stronger than expected jobs report, with the economy adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs, higher than the initially expected 700,000, gold climbed higher along with equities. Disclaimer: The content on this website,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
Marketskitco.com

Gold rises 1% as dollar pulls back after U.S. jobs data

(Recasts, adds comments and updates price) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold jumped as much as 1% on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed up prospects for a tightening of U.S. Federal Reserve policy after the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report. Spot gold...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790

Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Key near-term resistance located at $1,790 remains intact. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold ends at highest level in over a week with 3rd straight gain

Gold futures on Friday closed higher for a third straight session, which helped contracts for the precious metal to regiser a modest weekly advance, amid a retreat in benchmark Treasury yields, which can compete against precious metals for safe-haven demand, and a steadying U.S. dollar, which has slipped back since touching a three-month high a day ago. August gold settled up $6.50, or 0.4%, to $1,783.30 an ounce, representing the highest finish since June 23, FactSet data show. The third straight gain for bullion also marked its longest string of gains since a similar period ended May 26. Trading in precious metals followed a closely watched report on June employment from the Labor Department, which came in better than the 706,000 job that were estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones and MarketWatch. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose to 5.9%, compared with 5.8% last month and an expectation for 5.6%.
Marketsinvezz.com

US dollar index (DXY) forecast after the strong NFP data

The US dollar index rose after the latest US non-farm payrolls data. The economy added more than 850k jobs after adding 583k in May. The unemployment rate rose from 5.7% to 5.9%. The US dollar index (DXY) rose for the fifth consecutive day as investors reacted to the latest US...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains after mixed U.S. jobs data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher up in early U.S. trading Friday and hit session highs just after a mixed reading on the U.S. jobs front was reported. Some more short covering in the futures markets and bargain-buying heading into the long U.S. holiday weekend are featured. August gold futures were last up $10.70 at $1,787.60 and September Comex silver was last up $0.265 at $26.35 an ounce.
Currencieswtvbam.com

Dollar’s near-term outlook bright, but to fade in a year: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Near-term bets in favour of the dollar should be increased, a majority of analysts in Reuters polls said, who however were split on the duration of the greenback’s bullish trend and forecast its allure to fade in a year. Tracking the Federal Reserve’s surprisingly hawkish outlook at...
Public Healthetftrends.com

Precious Metals Strengthen on Jobs Report, Coronavirus Concerns

Precious metals exchange traded funds are regaining some of their luster as investors look to the safe haven assets in response to growing concerns over the delta variant of the coronavirus. Among the better performing non-leveraged ETFs of Friday, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) advanced 1.9% and the...
BusinessBenzinga

Gold Is A Natural Hedge Against Bad Fed Policy

Gold doesn’t get any respect for its core attribute. Some investors think of gold as an inflation hedge because it has maintained its purchasing power over time. Others seem to think that gold is some type of hedge against a stock market crash. Yet gold doesn’t correlate with the stock market and it doesn’t move in lockstep with the Consumer Price Index. It is a hedge against the federal government making bad fiscal policy. While inflation does come about because of bad policy, it isn’t a cause-and-effect relationship with the world’s favorite shiny metal. Gold is the ultimate hedge on the government screwing up, and they have been screwing up quite a bit this new century.