Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow and S&P 500 finish slightly lower, but Nasdaq books 16th record close of year

By Joy Wiltermuth, Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stock benchmarks end mostly lower Wednesday, but with the Nasdaq Composite scoring its 16th record close in 2021, as investors focus on inflation and the Federal Reserve's promise to go slow in scaling back its support.

www.marketwatch.com
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Dow#Getty Images#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Unitedhealth Group Inc#M Co#House#Atlanta Fed#Reuters#Pinebridge Investments#Xm#Pmi#U S Composite Pmi Output#Moderations#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks roar again, Dow jumps 249 points, S&P 500 hits new record

NEW YORK, New York - The Standard and Poor's 500 recorded its fifth consecutive record close on Wednesday, rising above 4,300 for the first time, while the Dow Jones too had a good day, rising 249 points. "It's been a good quarter," Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth...
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Higher; S&P 500 Hits New High, Nasdaq Edges Lower

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks closed broadly higher on Wednesday as optimism about strong economic recovery outweighed concerns about inflation and possibility of interest rate hikes happening next year. Investors reacted to data on private sector employment, pending home sales and the reading on Chicago Business Barometer, and looked ahead to...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

S&P 500 at Another Record Close to Finish Strong First Half

The S&P 500 on Wednesday posted its fourth consecutive winning close and reached a record despite investors' concern about the spread of a highly infectious coronavirus strain. Equities ended mixed even after private payrolls data showed that in June U.S. companies added more jobs than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Markets are thriving in 2021

(Bloomberg) — The end of one of the best first halves for stocks since 1998 was marked by small moves and slow trading. Solid economic data tempered concern about high valuations and the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant, with the S&P 500 closing slightly higher. The gauge notched its longest streak of monthly gains since August and has rallied 14% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed major benchmarks on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq 100 fell. Treasuries, which have surprisingly beaten the world’s biggest bond markets since the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt in June, rose.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P 500 carves out record high and Dow climbs to start 2021's second half after jobless claims hit fresh pandemic low

Stocks rose toward records Thursday after weekly data showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week hit a fresh pandemic nadir. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims were at 364,000 in the week ended June 26, falling by a seasonally adjusted 51,000 from the prior week's 415,000 claims, which had been raised from 411,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.2% at 34,570, closing in on its May 7 record closing high at 34,777.76. The S&P 500 index carved out a fresh intraday record high at 4,307.93 and was trading up 0.2%, on track for its 35th record of 2021. The Nasdaq Composite Index was gaining 0.1% at 14,520, and looking at its 20th record of the year. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the initial public offering of donut chain Krispy Kreme .