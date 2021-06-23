25 years on the force: Captain Hernandez celebrates quarter century with KPD

KYLE — With the heart of a servant, Captain Pedro Hernandez knew that it was his calling to help others when he became an officer at the Kyle Police Department (KPD). “I like helping people,” Hernandez said, “as cliche and corny as that sounds. Being a police officer, we have numerous ways of helping people. Protecting those who can’t protect themselves and standing up for those who don’t know how or just can’t stand up for themselves.”