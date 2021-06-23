Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandon, MN

1 person dead, another critically injured in motorcycle crash in central Minnesota

By Forum News Service
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON, Minn. — One person was killed and another critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, June 22, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Shawn August Olson, 44, and his passenger, Jeanine Kirscht, 49, both of Brandon, Minn., along with Levi Donson, also of Brandon, were westbound on County Road 108 north of Brandon when Olson reportedly crashed his motorcycle in the south ditch.

www.brainerddispatch.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, MN
Traffic
Brandon, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Brandon, MN
Accidents
Douglas County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brandon, MN
Douglas County, MN
Accidents
County
Douglas County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brandon, MN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Central Minnesota#Minnesota State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Sanford Hospital#Brandon First Responders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...