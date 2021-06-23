1 person dead, another critically injured in motorcycle crash in central Minnesota
BRANDON, Minn. — One person was killed and another critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, June 22, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Shawn August Olson, 44, and his passenger, Jeanine Kirscht, 49, both of Brandon, Minn., along with Levi Donson, also of Brandon, were westbound on County Road 108 north of Brandon when Olson reportedly crashed his motorcycle in the south ditch.www.brainerddispatch.com