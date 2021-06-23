Cancel
UK Weather: July set to be hotter than usual as ‘staycation summer’ commences

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
Britain is set to enjoy warmer than average temperatures during July as the second “staycation summer” gets into full swing.

UK temperatures for July normally hover around 20C but forecasters expect the country to be warmer than that next month.

Holidaymakers hoping for a sunny trip in Britain are in luck as the weather should be good nationwide, with some potentially very warm days coming in the south of England.

Despite the Met Office expecting a sustained period of hot weather, the temperature is not set to rise to the level of a heatwave.

Tropical air will reach Britain due to the Azores High, the high-pressure weather system in the Atlantic, which typically brings warm, dry weather in summer.

For July, this will mean clear skies and dry weather for a sustained period but temperatures will mostly hover a few degrees above average, rather than spike for a long period of extreme heat.

There is potential for temperatures to push up to the high 20s but this is not expected to happen for long enough to count as a heatwave, the Met Office said. The weather is set to be clear and dry after an unsettled period towards the end of June, the Met Office said.

“It’s looking unsettled for the rest of this week, before things slowly settle down towards the end of the month,” Annie Shuttleworth, from the Met Office, told The Independent . “We’re expecting predominantly fine and dry weather throughout July, so it will be nice for people planning their holidays.”

The warm weather looks set to fuel a rise in traffic as domestic travellers pack up and head for one of many UK holiday destinations.

Research carried out by the RAC found more than four in 10 UK car owners are planning a trip in Britain, in what the motoring company is calling “the second staycation summer”. One-third are looking to head on holiday before schools break up at the end of July.

