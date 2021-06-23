Baskin-Robbins’ New Creature Creations® Are the Perfect Scoop of Summer and Sea-Inspired Fun
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Creature Creations® and a Cool New Flavor of the Month, Beach Day. Straight from the seven seas, the new Creature Creations® - including a dolphin, shark, and sea turtle - are riding waves into Baskin-Robbins shops all summer long through playful cup designs, an edible white chocolate topper and a colorful explosion of sea-inspired sprinkles. Guests will also receive a free creature-inspired crown with every Creature Creations® purchase to add a splash of fun while enjoying their ice cream, while supplies last. For a shareable Creature Creations® experience, these friendly faces from under the sea are also available in customizable ice cream cakes perfect for summer birthdays, backyard barbeques, or any summer occasion.www.franchising.com