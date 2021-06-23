Baskin-Robbins’ New Creature Creations® Are the Perfect Scoop of Summer and Sea-Inspired Fun

SUP is easy. Until you fall off. Paddlestroke SUP offers a beginner lesson that teaches basic strokes, how to maneuver, and, most important, how to get back onto the board if you take an unintentional swim. The two-hour lesson, in Potomac near Old Angler’s Inn, is $49. After mastering the basics, you can rent a board from a variety of spots in the area. The most beautiful place to SUP in DC is on a tree-lined section of the Potomac at Fletcher’s Boathouse. You can even paddle to two small waterfalls. Rentals are $22 an hour. Or get a season pass good at all Boating in DC locations for $249.