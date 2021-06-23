‘F9’ star Jordana Brewster says she was asked to lose weight for past roles, praises Hollywood’s new standards
“F9” actress Jordana Brewster revealed that she was previously told to lose weight for movie roles prior to Hollywood becoming more body-positive. The actress appears in the ninth installment of the popular action franchise after appearing as one of the principal cast members in the original 2001 film and five of the sequels. In a recent interview, Brewster notes that she has been working in Hollywood for decades but is only now starting to see body image standards, particularly for women, get more realistic.foxwilmington.com