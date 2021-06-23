‘F9’ star Jordana Brewster says she was asked to lose weight for past roles, praises Hollywood’s new standards

F9 introduces the character of Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto, who is played by John Cena. The character hasn't been mentioned over the course of 9 movies, however, so some backstory and context are needed. That's where Finn Cole's younger version of Jakob comes in, as flashback scenes between Finn and Vinnie Bennett's younger version of Dom fill in the blanks as to why Dom's never brought up Jakob before. In a new interview with Digital Spy, Cena talked about the tall task Finn had to bring that younger version of Jakob to life, essentially asking him to film Fast & Furious 0, and he knocked it out of the park.