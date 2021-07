News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Are you a collector? Many people are, and for good reason: collections of many different items can bring untold fortunes when they sell. Just for an example, if you collected baseball cards and just happened to have a Mickey Mantle rookie card, you’d be able to pocket over 8.9 million. Or how about a Faberge Easter Egg collection, which sold for more than $50 million? And if you had classic cars, well, you’d be in the money – in 2015 one collection in Florida sold for $67 million. Depending on where you look, those numbers keep going up. Elizabeth Taylor’s jewelry collection sold for $164 million, and Yves St. Laurent’s art collection sold at auction for over $484 million.