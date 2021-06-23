2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Crushes EPA Estimated Range Test
We’ve known for some time now that a high-performance GT version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E would soon be joining the regular EV in Ford’s lineup. The automaker revealed all the details about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition this past April, which included EPA-estimated ranges of 250 miles and 235 miles, respectively. However, both models have now completed the EPA’s certification and range labeling processes, and the final numbers are far better than expected.fordauthority.com