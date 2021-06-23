Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Crushes EPA Estimated Range Test

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve known for some time now that a high-performance GT version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E would soon be joining the regular EV in Ford’s lineup. The automaker revealed all the details about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition this past April, which included EPA-estimated ranges of 250 miles and 235 miles, respectively. However, both models have now completed the EPA’s certification and range labeling processes, and the final numbers are far better than expected.

fordauthority.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Ev#The Standard Range Rwd#Magneride#Ford Motor Company#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Portland Tribune

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: More than living up to its name

The new model is the most track-ready Mustang every produced, but it is still suitable for daily driving. The new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 replaces three different Mustangs discontinued this year. They include the Mustang GT with the Performance Package 2, the movie-inspired Bullitt version, and the Shelby GT350.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Is Second Most American Vehicle In The World

As Ford Authority reported exactly one year ago, the Ford Ranger topped Cars.com’s long-running American-Made Index for 2020. As many shoppers continue to seek out American-made products, an increasingly difficult task these days, it’s nice to know which vehicles are made in the U.S. and with American-made components. Now, Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index has just been released, and things have changed considerably, though the 2021 Ford Mustang is the second most American vehicle in the world.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Electric Mazda CX-5 Ready To Fight Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mazda's electrification strategy is taking off, starting with the MX-30's arrival in the United States. Though we think the MX-30 looks pretty cool with its suicide rear doors and range extender engine, Mazda only plans to offer it in California at launch. Such a limited vehicle is hard to get excited over, but Mazda has other electric vehicles in the pipeline. The company's new SkyActiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture will arrive between 2025 and 2030, underpinning five hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, and three EVs. Among those three EVs, we expect at least one to be an electric Mazda CX-5.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rear End Contains Decent Engineering: Video

Former Ford Motor Company engineer and current consultant and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on deconstructing a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in recent weeks. After first praising the Mach-E’s undercarriage and suspension, Munro went on to express disappointment at what he found underneath the crossover’s frunk liner and show appreciation for the Mach-E’s door assembly. Now, he’s back with a new video that analyzes the Mach-E rear end, which reveals some pros and some cons.
CarsJalopnik

The New Ford Mustang Mach-E Is An All-Electric Vehicle With A Soul

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t just an iconic muscle vehicle with headline-grabbing features. It’s a ride that was designed with exhilaration-seeking drivers in mind, high quality materials, and an eye towards the future. Every detail of the all-electric SUV was researched and designed meticulously — and it shows. G/O...
Traffic Accidentsinsideevs.com

Munro Live Checks Out Ford Mustang Mach-E Front And SORB Strategy

The Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown with Munro Live, Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood continues. The latest episode was about the front part of the vehicle. The team finds a few smart and simple solutions in the front fascia and headlights, as well as a few things that could be improved to reduce weight, cost and simplify the work on a production line.
CarsRoad & Track

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Gets Slightly Worse Range Than the V-8 Stick-Shift Coupe

Ford just announced the official EPA driving range estimates for the high-performance GT versions of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E , surpassing initial range estimates. The EPA states that the standard Mach-E GT will travel up to 270 miles per charge, while the GT Performance is rated at 260 miles. Those ratings are up from Ford’s prior estimates of 260 miles for the base Mustang Mach-E GT and 235 miles for the GT Performance.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Continental supplies tires for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Continental has received approval for original equipment of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for its PremiumContact 6 tire. The PremiumContact 6 is specifically geared for sporty and comfortable driving, but at the same time is able to increase the range of electric vehicles thanks to its low rolling resistance. “Providers of...
Carsmotor1.com

Watch Ford E-Transit undergo lifetime's worth of 'torture tests' in UK

Ford recently shared a video that presents a comprehensive set of tests and simulations of the upcoming all-electric E-Transit, which is scheduled for 2022 (public debut in the UK is scheduled for CV Show on 31 August 2021). According to the manufacturer, the E-Transit has undergone the same punishing test...
CarsWiscnews.com

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 First Drive: Here To Win, Not To Play

Carroll Shelby was many things, including a driver, a team manager and a car manufacturer. In fact, he was the only person to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans as all of those things. Outside of the many titles he held, Shelby was first and foremost a businessman. Many Americans first met him when he introduced himself in a 1965 promotional film for Ford: “My name is Carroll Shelby and performance is my business.”
CarsJalopnik

This Ford Mustang Makes The Case For Old Wheels On New Cars

I am frankly obsessed with nearly every example of cross-generation wheel swapping on cars, as it always results in a fascinating result I end up loving. This sixth-generation Ford Mustang sitting cool on vintage fourth-generation Mustang wheels has had me thinking all day. How many of you did I just...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

How the Mustang Mach 1 Stacks Up to the Shelby GT350 and GT500

There are few things that somehow get better as they age. Tom Brady, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, and the Ford Mustang are three examples of Father Time seemingly taking a hands-off approach. The new Ford Mustang Mach 1 is excellent, and it represents the tippy-top of the non-Shelby Mustangs—it essentially replaces the GT350. We've gone on record as saying it's "a GT350 with a lower redline"—high praise.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Front End Praised By Sandy Munro: Video

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first arrived at dealers in late 2020, but many owners have already reported extensively on its performance and unique quirks. One of those owners just so happens to be Sandy Munro, a former Ford engineer who operates automotive consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc. The firm recently expanded its online presence through YouTube, and are currently disassembling Ford’s first dedicated EV to find out if The Blue Oval did a good job engineering the crossover. Fortunately, Munro and his colleagues have largely concluded that Ford did indeed do its engineering homework with the vehicle, and this latest in-depth analysis of its front end is no exception, although the duo looking at the area did find some places where the Mach-E could be improved.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-250 3.55 Electronic-Locking Rear Axle Won’t Require Towing Packages

As Ford Authority reported in March, the 2022 Ford Super Duty will receive a host of updates including an available 12-inch center touch screen similar to the one in the 2021 Ford F-150, a new Lariat Sport Appearance Package, and new interior and exterior colors, to name a few. Ford Authority also exclusively reported that the 2022 Super Duty will lose its underhood service light and that King Ranch and Platinum trims will come standard with four-wheel-drive. Now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Super Duty launch that 2022 Ford F-250 buyers will be able to opt for the 3.55-geared electronic-locking rear axle without also having to pair it with a towing package.