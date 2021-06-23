2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Crushes EPA Estimated Range Test

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first arrived at dealers in late 2020, but many owners have already reported extensively on its performance and unique quirks. One of those owners just so happens to be Sandy Munro, a former Ford engineer who operates automotive consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc. The firm recently expanded its online presence through YouTube, and are currently disassembling Ford’s first dedicated EV to find out if The Blue Oval did a good job engineering the crossover. Fortunately, Munro and his colleagues have largely concluded that Ford did indeed do its engineering homework with the vehicle, and this latest in-depth analysis of its front end is no exception, although the duo looking at the area did find some places where the Mach-E could be improved.