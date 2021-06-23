City Partners with Corporate Internship Leadership Institute
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans, JOB1 Office of Workforce Development and Corporate Internship Leadership Institute announced the cohort of college students who will be a part of the Tenth Institute Internship Program. The partnership between the City and CILI will provide minority college students with internship opportunities that will help them gain valuable and needed work experience to ensure better career outcomes post-graduation.www.bizneworleans.com