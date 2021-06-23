Second Ford Lifesavers Episode Details Czech Water Rescue Team: Video

As Ford Authority reported back in March, the 2022 Ford Super Duty will receive a host of updates including an available 12-inch center touch screen similar to the one in the 2021 Ford F-150, a new Lariat Sport Appearance Package, and new interior and exterior colors. Ford Authority also exclusively reported that the 2022 Super Duty will lose its underhood service light, that 2022 King Ranch and Platinum trims will come standard with four-wheel-drive, and that 2022 Ford F-250 buyers will be able to opt for the 3.55-geared electronic-locking rear axle without also having to pair it with a towing package. Now, Ford Authority has even more exclusive 2022 Ford Super Duty King Ranch news to share pertaining to the truck’s standard wheel selection.