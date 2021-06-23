Second Ford Lifesavers Episode Details Czech Water Rescue Team: Video
Back in May, Ford Authority reported that Ford was rolling out a brand new series of videos called Ford Lifesavers, which aims to shed some light on the heroics of European first responders and the Blue Oval vehicles they rely on as they complete their life-saving job duties. The first Ford Lifesavers episode – which focused on a new Spanish paramedic – aired later that month, and now, the second Ford Lifesavers episode has been released.