Jae Park in LA Car Customization Discussions

We spotted internet mogul and exotic car dealer Jaepark in LA this month. Could Corsa Motorsport be on its way across the state?. For those of you who aren’t up to date on their celebrity gossip, Jae Park is an established name in the world of the internet entrepreneur. He first shot to success six years ago, aged just 23, when he made his first million. Since then, he has seen multiple new firms come and go under his control… but his first love will always be exotic cars.