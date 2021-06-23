Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Jae Park in LA Car Customization Discussions

L.A. Weekly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spotted internet mogul and exotic car dealer Jaepark in LA this month. Could Corsa Motorsport be on its way across the state?. For those of you who aren’t up to date on their celebrity gossip, Jae Park is an established name in the world of the internet entrepreneur. He first shot to success six years ago, aged just 23, when he made his first million. Since then, he has seen multiple new firms come and go under his control… but his first love will always be exotic cars.

