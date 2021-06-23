'Overload' challenges us to consider cleaner living

Like many of us who grew up in a postindustrial world, Soozie Eastman found herself at the crossroads of modern conveniences and clean living. “Embedded in my DNA has been the belief that chemicals make us cleaner, safer and prettier,” Eastman, the director of the award-winning film “Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story,” says at the start of the film. “Then my 30s hit and it was like every best friend started having kids. They began taking a closer look at what they were buying, and it made me consider everything I was using. I realized I’m surrounded by a lot of chemicals.”