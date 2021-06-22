Mead and winemaking coming to Osage

The Mitchell County Conservation Board is hosting a mead and winemaking class at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage. The event will run from 9 a.m.-noon on July 17. This is class number five in the Living Wild series. The public is invited to learn the ancient craft of preserving the sweetness of summer honey and fruits through fermentation by making mead and wine. Learn the specifics of equipment, ingredients, the magic of fermentation, and the fun of making your own adult beverages.