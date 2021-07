The Nelson Avenue park in Beach Haven will be the site of a pickleball referee training course on Wednesday, July 21, beginning at 8:45 a.m. Class size is limited to 12. Andrea Jones, who helped bring pickleball to Long Beach Island, said the free clinic runs for six hours, and is split between classroom instruction and practical training on the courts. She said attendees will learn how to score a match the correct way, do the player orientation/briefing before the match, conduct timeouts and keep control of the match.