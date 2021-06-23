Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Forest Cove tenants to be relocated as they await renovations

Sophie-Ann McCulloch
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
 9 days ago

Forest Cove/Apartments.com

ATLANTA, GA — Millennia Housing Management, or MHM, a property management firm based in Atlanta that purchased the Forest Cove last April, is currently gearing up to relocate its tenants so construction crews can begin bringing the community up to livable standards.

For years, tenants at the Forest Cove apartments had to share their space with rats, roaches, and mold, living in almost uninhabitable conditions. However, since the complex changed hands, MHM plans to conduct renovations worth around $40 million.

However, the firm needs to find a temporary residence for Forest Cove tenants while their apartments are renovated.

To ensure the relocation process is both sensitive to and supports the needs of the residents, the firm enlisted a roster of organizations to facilitate that process, including APD Urban Planning and Management, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF), Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, Housing Justice League, Open Doors and Purpose Built Schools.

“We expect to finalize the schedule for the small-group resident meetings this week and subsequently start outreach,” MHM spokeswoman, Valerie Jerome, said of the next steps in the relocation operation.

Michael Lucas, head of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, told the Atlanta Civic Circle that “The goal is to ensure all of the community’s residents can return when the restoration is complete, and also keep them close to their jobs and schools during the relocation.”

Additionally, Open Doors is tasked with “identifying offsite housing locations, securing lease agreements and collaborating with both residents and partners,” Jerome said. “The process of identifying units that may work well for families has started.”

More details regarding the relocation and construction timeline will be made public soon, according to a MHM representative.

