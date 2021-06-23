Bobbie Gene Boydston

Boydston, 84 passed away on June 14, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1937 to Eugene Victor and Velma Boyston in Hale County, Texas. Bobbie was raised in Vernon, Texas, and he graduated from Vernon High School. He married his wife of 58 years on October 7, 1963. Bob was employed by Mid-Continent Coaches bus line, and was a loving husband and father. Bob loved his family, cigars, driving his truck, and western movies.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Hubert, Dorothy, and Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Helen Boydston; children, Victoria, Samuel, and Kyle.Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.comBobbie.