Columbia, SC

Five Gamecocks named to Phil Steele’s 2021 Preseason All-SEC Football teams

By Mike Gillespie
abccolumbia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — Five University of South Carolina football players earned spots on Phil Steele’s 2021 preseason All-SEC teams, it was announced Tuesday. Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare led the Gamecock contingent with first-team honors, according to the national publication. Running back Kevin Harris and tight end Nick Muse were second-team selections, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens earned third-team honors while offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn was a fourth-team pick, according to Steele.

