Albanian PM compares EU entry and ‘Waiting for Godot’

The EU, US, Britain and Canada ratcheted up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions after the forced landing of a Ryanair airliner to arrest a regime critic. "We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regimeâs continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," they said in a joint statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the measures "demonstrated the steadfast transatlantic commitment to supporting the Belarusian people's democratic aspirations". The EU and the US both targeted dozens of individuals and entities over a brutal crackdown on opposition since Lukashenko claimed victory in elections last August deemed fraudulent by the West.