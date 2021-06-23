Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Albanian PM compares EU entry and ‘Waiting for Godot’

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO (Reuters) – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama drew comparisons on Wednesday between attempts by his country and North Macedonia to join the European Union and the absurdist play “Waiting for Godot”. Bulgaria vetoed the start of talks with the two Balkan countries at an EU meeting on Tuesday. “This...

wiky.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
Person
Samuel Beckett
Person
Zoran Zaev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Albanian#Bulgaria#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Balkan#North Macedonian#Irish#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Sputnik vaccine may never be approved in EU: Italy PM

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine may never be approved by the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday, as he also cast doubts on China's Sinovac jab. "Sputnik... has not yet managed to obtain and perhaps will never have the approval of EMA (the European Medicines Agency)," Draghi...
UEFABBC

Dutch PM Rutte: No place in EU for Hungary with anti-LGBT law

Hungary "has no business being in the European Union any more", according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in a fresh rebuke to Prime Minister Viktor Orban over new anti-LGBT legislation. Arriving for an EU leaders' summit, Mr Orban insisted his country's law had nothing to do with gay rights.
ProtestsPosted by
WDBO

Activists protest EU migration policies at Croatian border

MALJEVAC, Croatia — (AP) — Dozens of human rights advocates briefly blocked Croatia’s border with Bosnia on Saturday to protest the European Union’s migration policies. The protesters demanded that EU’s border agency, Frontex, be dismantled and countries end their pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Waving banners reading...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Feeling abandoned by Europe, Greece hardens migration policy

RITSONA, Greece, June 18 (Reuters) - With walled camps and tougher border controls, Greece is hardening its approach ahead of summer when migrant arrivals pick up, defying criticism from aid groups and saying it has little choice given a lack of support from the rest of Europe. The squalid conditions...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

West piles sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

The EU, US, Britain and Canada ratcheted up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions after the forced landing of a Ryanair airliner to arrest a regime critic. "We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regimeâs continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," they said in a joint statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the measures "demonstrated the steadfast transatlantic commitment to supporting the Belarusian people's democratic aspirations". The EU and the US both targeted dozens of individuals and entities over a brutal crackdown on opposition since Lukashenko claimed victory in elections last August deemed fraudulent by the West.
EuropePosted by
IBTimes

Italy PM Promises Reform As EU Greenlights Virus Funds

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Tuesday he would proceed with reforms at "maximum speed" after the European Union gave the green light to billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funds. Italy was one of the European countries hardest hit by coronavirus and will receive the biggest share of the...
POTUSCNN

European Union enshrines net zero and emissions targets into law

(CNN) — The European Council adopted a climate change law Monday that legally obliges its 27 nations to collectively slash greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030 -- from 1990 levels -- and to become a net-zero-emissions economy by 2050. The European Union and several other nations increased pledges to cut...
PoliticsVoice of America

Belarus Says Western Sanctions Border 'Declaration of Economic War'

Belarus perceives planned Western sanctions against the eastern European country as a near declaration of economic war, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The ministry issued the statement one day after the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada said they would place sanctions on several top Belarusian officials in response to Belarus’s forced landing of a passenger plane last month to arrest a dissident journalist.
Economykfgo.com

EU foreign ministers agree economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany says

(Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose economic sanctions on Belarus, Germany’s chief diplomat Heiko Maas said after a meeting in Luxembourg. “I am very satisfied that the European Union today has delivered with regard to Belarus,” Maas told reporters, adding the sanctions were designed to...
EuropeThe Guardian

Greek PM rejects calls for EU-wide quarantine of British tourists

Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has rejected calls from Angela Merkel for British tourists to be quarantined on arrival in the EU, raising hopes that tighter restrictions in Europe will not prove terminal to summer holiday plans. By contrast in the Balearic Islands, authorities asked Spain’s central government to tighten...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

EU leaders confront Hungary PM over LGBTQ law

EU leaders holding a summit Thursday attacked Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban over a new law in his country banning LGBTQ content in schools, which they view as homophobic and contrary to EU values. "You've crossed a red line," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel -- the only openly gay leader at the summit -- reportedly said.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Return to Erasmus study scheme or young people will lose out, EU ambassador urges UK

Young people will lose vital knowledge of other cultures unless the UK rethinks pulling out of the Erasmus study exchange scheme, the EU ambassador is warning.João Vale de Almeida appealed for Boris Johnson to return to the project – after a domestic replacement was attacked as far less generous, offering fewer opportunities.The prime minister pledged there was “no threat” to Erasmus from Brexit, but then pulled the plug – triggering accusations that he is crushing the hopes of students who want to live, study and travel abroad.“The Erasmus programme is one of the greatest successes of the European Union,...