Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Paint the Town Red achievement list revealed

By Rich Stone
trueachievements.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have just picked up the Paint the Town Red Achievement list. There are 30 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Sole Survivor Complete a Scenario level without modifiers 15. Bar Brawler Complete the Biker Bar in Challenge mode 15. Blood on the Dance...

www.trueachievements.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paint The Town Red#The Jerk#Murder#The Saloon#Another Dimension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Scarlet Nexus Achievement & Trophy lists now available

Scarlet Nexus Achievement and Trophy lists are now available to view ahead of the action RPG’s release later this week. The Achievements are listed below, with thanks to TrueAchievements, and contain some moderate spoilers — be careful if you read ahead. We’ve elected to leave Secret Achievements as that in the list below, but you can head to TA for more information if you so desire.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Paint the Town Red Exiting Early Access

Paint the Town Red, a first-person brawler will exit Early Access on July 29, according to South East Games. Version 1.0 will come to Steam as well as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4 and 5. The PlayStation 5 version will release shortly after the other platforms.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Chicken Police: Paint it Red is an Anthropomorphic Adventure, Out Now

Chicken Police is one of those games that swaggers around with its weirdness. It’s got chicken-headed detectives, crocodile-mobsters and a unique noir-esque art style that makes everything look bizarre in the best ways. And you can download it right now from the Play Store. It’s an adventure game built around...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight: Moonglow Bay

Moonglow Bay, the gorgeous voxel fishing RPG, featured in our Xbox Indie Showcase recap, where we thought it might offer the same blend of relaxing charm and emotional depth as something like Spiritfarer. Either way, it definitely shot straight onto our radar, and we thought it might be a good time to reach out to developer Bunnyhug's co-founders — creative director Zach Soares and art director Lu Nascimento — to discuss everything to do with Moonglow Bay.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Mobile Legends Project NEXT

Right after the launch of their 100th hero, in September 2020, Moonton presented Project NEXT. Initiated by Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), developers looked into improving old heroes with kits that were outdated. The project also gives a fresh look to the interface, graphics, and simplification of game mechanics. This...
Soccerpurenintendo.com

Review: Foodtruck Arena (Nintendo Switch)

Hey there foodies, we have a new game for you: Foodtruck Arena. Unfortunately, you don’t get to actually eat the food because the trucks are too busy playing automobile soccer. I thought maybe I should call it rugby because there is enough legal crashing into each other and no flopping drama, but we’ll stick with soccer for now. There is a ball, two goals, and limited rules—just get the ball in the opponent’s goal to score. People playing in cars is not a new thing, but playing soccer in food trucks is an interesting take on the game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best solo queue agents in Valorant

Climbing the ranks on your own in any game can be a tough ask, but some folks out there just like playing games alone. Not all gamers are social butterflies, and sometimes you just want to log on, shoot some stuff, and get lost in the game after a hard day.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is A Pokemon Go-style AR Game Launching On 21 July

While we’re eagerly awaiting the release of a new Witcher game, CD Projekt Red has something to keep fans of the franchise occupied in a new augmented reality mobile game. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is heading to iOS and Android devices on 21 July, developed in collaboration with Spokko. Much like the likes of Niantic’s Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Catan: World Explorers, this title is a location-based RPG that puts players into the shoes of a Witcher.
Video GamesGotGame

Early Access Review | Phantom Abyss

As exciting as an obstacle course can be, nothing beats the real deal. Thanks to Phantom Abyss, you can traverse dangerous temple traps with no actual danger to yourself. Made by Team WIBY and published by Devolver Digital, the game tasks you with making it to the end of a temple. While often compared to multiplayer titles like Fall Guys, Phantom Abyss offers numerous twists on the genre. But can these twists navigate the title out of the dense temple of indie games? The answer is just as complex as mastering the parkour.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC done as NetherRealm focuses on next game

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC will no longer be produced by developer NetherRealm, with the studio confirming it is shifting its focus to a new game. NetherRealm made the announcement over the weekend on Twitter. “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting...
Video Gamespsu.com

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Trademarked By Supermassive Games

Developer Supermassive Games has trademarked The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me, which is almost certainly the fourth instalment in its on-going series of horror titles. The trademark filing can be seen here and is accompanied by a logo, although the game itself has yet to see an official reveal as the third Dark Pictures title, House of Ashes, hasn’t even come out yet. Chances are won’t see anything properly unveiled until a teaser at the end of this year’s game, which was the case with previous instalments.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox FanFest Halo 3 virtual tournament offering $25,000 in prizes

Microsoft is celebrating 20 Years of Xbox this month with an Xbox FanFest Halo 3 virtual 2v2 tournament with $25,000 in prizes up for grabs. The competition is available for players signed up to Xbox FanFest in North America (US, Canada, and Mexico). It’s time for another celebration for Xbox’s...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Nacon Connect 2021 to feature "three exclusive reveals"

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Steelrising, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, as well as "three exclusive reveals." Over on Twitter, Nacon adds, "With only one day until we lift the lid on 13 exciting announcements for our games and accessories, if that wasn't enough we've also got 3 EXCLUSIVE REVEALS in the pipeline." It's been quite some time since we've had more than a glimpse of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, or Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, so it'll be interesting to see what Nacon has up its sleeve for the event tomorrow. Steelrising, meanwhile, unveiled its reveal trailer just a few weeks ago, and definitely raised more questions than it answered. Hopefully we'll see some gameplay, but we'd settle for new trailers too — if only to understand how on earth you come to be Marie Antoinette's robot bodyguard in Steelrising.
Comicstrueachievements.com

Bandai Namco reveals Tales of Arise opening movie

Bandai Namco has now shared the opening movie for Tales of Arise, featuring the opening song HIBANA from Kankaku Piero. "Tales of Arise will follow the journey of Alphen and Shionne in their quest to free Dahna for the ruling of Rena. To help in their fight they will be joined by Rinwell, Law, Kisara and Dohalim, all bringing their own motives, stories and fighting capabilities to the group." Bandai Namco says the movie is created by anime studio Ufotable, and it gives us a Tales of Arise sneak peek of almost two minutes. The last look at the game we'd had was the new trailer which came courtesy of Summer Game Fest, so it's good to see a little more of what's in store with Tales of Arise.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition Review

Designing and prototyping a fan game, only to have it picked up and made into an officially licensed spin-off sounds like a dream come true to many programmers, though a reality for not many. Jordan Scott, creator of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, however, actually got a chance to live that dream. After five months in development on the game, it was picked up by Rooster Teeth and now here we are, five years after it first launched with a Nintendo Switch version. Does it still hold up?