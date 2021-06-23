Outriders update brings changes to Legendary drops
A new update for Outriders brings changes to Legendary drops, with Legendary level brackets removed, legendary drop rates increased by 100%, and more. Over on the Outriders subreddit, Square Enix walks us through the changes. Aside from the drop rates and level brackets, there is also a new Legendary anti-duplication system which lets you re-roll drops once if you get a duplicate of something you already have. The luck system has been "improved and players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame."www.trueachievements.com