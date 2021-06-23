Cancel
Outriders update brings changes to Legendary drops

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update for Outriders brings changes to Legendary drops, with Legendary level brackets removed, legendary drop rates increased by 100%, and more. Over on the Outriders subreddit, Square Enix walks us through the changes. Aside from the drop rates and level brackets, there is also a new Legendary anti-duplication system which lets you re-roll drops once if you get a duplicate of something you already have. The luck system has been "improved and players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame."

#Outriders#Legendary
