Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2: Bungie asks dataminers to "please respect the fun"

By Luke Albigés
trueachievements.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie's senior community manager dmg04 has put out a call to dataminers who share information from Destiny 2, asking them to "please stop spoiling content" ahead of its official arrival in the game. The issue came to a head after dataminers discovered a new Emblem in the game, managed to...

www.trueachievements.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny#Emblem#Bungie Day Lrb#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
CharitiesTVOvermind

Bungie is Actually Making a Destiny Toaster for Charity

In June of last year, the Destiny community raised over $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Bungie’s block in the Gaming Community Expo (GCX). Bungie had announced that if they reached their goal of $777,777,777 worth of donations, that they would look into offering an official Destiny Toaster. Since the Destiny community raised well over that goal, the Destiny toaster is here, and it is absolutely real. Unfortunately, like everything else that Bungie does, the Destiny Toaster has sparked worlds of controversy in the Destiny community, because of course it did. So, what exactly do you need to know about the Destiny Toaster? Why is it such a big deal in the Destiny community? Well, you might want to turn the AC up, or open a window, because it’s about to get pretty….toasty.
Video GamesIGN

Destiny Island

And then Sora wakes up. It was all a dream...maybe. After meeting Kairi and Riku, it's time to collect some odds and ends for Kairi's raft project. Three widgets are required:. Cloth: Up in the treehouse, left of the waterfall. Rope: On the far platform, where Tidus is standing. Logs (Two): One on the shore under the bridge, one across the bridge on the island, near Riku.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Destiny 2’ Datamining Is Spoiling Too Much, But There’s No Easy Answer

Late last night, Bungie’s community manager, DMG, tweeted about an upcoming free emblem that a player had acquired early, and some people appeared to be selling the code. The tweet set off a huge debate about datamining in Destiny 2, so much so that “Bungie” was actually trending when I woke up this morning. I wanted to wade into this complicated topic, which I’ve discussed in the past, but it’s an ongoing issue the more is uncovered in Destiny 2 through it. But also…not through it.
Video GamesNME

Bungie tells fans not to buy ‘Destiny 2’ emblem code

A senior community manager at Bungie has advised fans not to pay for a new Destiny 2 player emblem. An in-game emblem known as the Spicy Ramen Coupon was discovered by dataminers looking through Destiny 2′s AP (Application Programming Interface). Some then went on to charge for early access to the emblem, prompting the Bungie community manager to tweet a warning against buying from online sellers.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Bungie Warns Players Not To Buy Spicy Ramen Coupon Emblem

A senior community manager at Bungie has gone to Twitter to ask players not to buy a special emblem for Destiny 2. This emblem, known as the Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem, is meant to be a gift for players on Bungie day. Last evening, senior community manager Dylan, AKA @A_dmg04...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Bungie sells official Destiny toasters

If you love Destiny, you can now buy a Destiny toaster. Bungie points out that this toaster will toast a Tricorn emblem onto your bread. As a special bonus, it comes with a free container to hold all your Destiny-themed bread. Fans can pre-order the toaster right now for $85...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

45 Destiny 2 Content Creators Received A Fun Mystery Gift While Data Miners Sell Code For Free Emblem

It looks like there’s a bit of “oh, this is fun”, and “oh, well, that could have been fun” happening for Destiny 2 fans right now. The fun bit is that Bungie apparently sent out some Season of the Splicer-themed survival kits to 45 content creators. The kits arrived as mystery boxes with a crate inside. In the crate there was a Destiny logo lamp, a cassette player (the portable kind), a cassette containing the Season of the Splicer soundtrack, a UV flashlight, and a note that can only be read with said light. The note effectively just informed the recipients that this is their survival kit.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny players and Bungie are currently at war over spoiler culture

Last weekend, Destiny fans erupted in an argument over data-mining and spoilers. What started as the sale of a mysterious emblem quickly turned into players turning on some of the community’s most valuable members: data miners. Images of a mysterious new emblem called “A Classy Order” started circling around Twitter...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Review (Switch) Zed's dead, dood. Zed's dead. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny feels like an oddly topical title for Nippon Ichi Software. About two years ago, the company effectively ran out of money following a catastrophic mobile game launch, and it certainly appeared for a while that Nippon Ichi was going to go under. Somehow, the publisher managed to weather the worst of this storm, which enabled it to defy the odds and release at least one more mainline Disgaea game. This could very well be the final Disgaea release, but if it is, at least the makers can rest easy knowing that it went out with a bang. Disgaea 6 is the most streamlined and enjoyable entry yet, demonstrating a thorough mastery of the in-depth mechanics that made this turn-based tactical series such a cult hit.
Video GamesComicBook

Bungie Is Hiring a Destiny Historian

In what might be a first for the video game industry, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has put out a job listing for a "Destiny Historian." Essentially, the employee's role with the company will be to keep track of lore and coordinate with the different members of the game's team in order to maintain continuity and keep things consistent. The first Destiny released in 2014, and having one specific person on staff to keep track of the lore between the two games doesn't sound like the worst idea in the world. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see other developers follow suit!
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Mario Golf Super Rush Tips

Mario Golf Super Rush introduces players to a friendly-looking yet all-the-more complex sports game with its introduction of various Nintendo characters in the game. In this Mario Golf Super Rush Tips and Tricks guide, we’ll be showing you a few tips from our end to help you maximize your potential.
Video GamesGamezebo

Duck Souls Review – Prepare to Quack

Make no mistake, Duck Souls is a cruel game. It will pluck out your feathers until you’re a weird, pink mess, flailing about on the floor and praying for relief. Oh, but when you nail a tricky challenge, when you land on that checkpoint and know you’ll never have to get past those spikes, those hammers, those fire-spewing cannons ever again, well, it’s an experience that was worth all of the torment.