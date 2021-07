Here is a look at some of the top receivers to watch this upcoming college football season:. Bell followed up his Freshman of the Year campaign in 2019 with another stellar performance in 2020, earning first-team all-Big Ten selection after leading the conference in receiving yards per game (104.2) and receiving touchdowns (8). His 53 catches were the second most in the league and the second consecutive season in which he’s led the team in receptions.