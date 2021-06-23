Analemma of the moon, from Hong Kong

TiNDLE, chicken made from plants, just landed in Hong Kong! Developed by Singapore-based global food tech company Next Gen, and made with chefs for chefs, TiNDLE is the hottest chicken experience to enter Hong Kong’s culinary scene. It’s packed with protein (17g per 100g serving) and free of antibiotics, hormones, and contains less saturated fat and sodium compared to other meat alternatives in the market. Made from nine non-GMO, non-novel ingredients all made of plants and guaranteed no nasties, this tasty chicken is not only good for you but also for the planet. Compared to conventional chicken farms, chicken made from plants uses 74 percent less land, 82 percent less water, and emits 88 fewer greenhouse gas emissions.