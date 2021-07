The ever-popular series of dancing games announced its latest installment during E3 2021, with plenty of fans excited to hop back in, and jam out to their favorite songs. With the game releasing on all major platforms, Xbox fans in particular are wondering about whether Just Dance 2022 will be featured on Xbox Game Pass, like many other games announced during E3. Here's what we know about Just Dance 2022, and whether it will be on Xbox Game Pass.