Amherst County, VA

Watch Now: Amherst supervisors pass resolution honoring Mary Woodruff, local pie shop's staple

By Justin Faulconer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amherst County Board of Supervisors has passed a commemorative resolution honoring the life of Mary Woodruff, whose family runs Woodruff’s Store Café and Pie Shop. Woodruff died May 11 at age 104. Known for her welcoming presence and interactions with customers in the pie shop on Virginia 130 near the village of Elon in Amherst County, Woodruff was mourned by many across the county and greater Lynchburg region.

newsadvance.com
