Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Meet the robot pollinators replacing the bees

Engineer Live
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese government scientists have estimated that bee numbers in the country have declined by 40% in the last 9 years, so XAG has devised a new robot to replace them. The new R150 has completed trials successfully and is now going on sale. In April, XAG Japan organised a demonstration to test the machine using and its onboard JetSprayer system to pollinate apple trees. The field trial was conducted in Village Takayama, in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan, and studied by parties representing Japanese Agricultural Cooperatives. The operator poured a pre-mixed solution of pollen into the tank before setting the robot on its way to move autonomously to spray the Sun Fuji apples following a pre-defined path. It was spraying from the bottom up, and the operator remotely adjusted the spray angle and spread width from an app on his smart phone. The designers believe it will be safer as well as more efficient as it will mean workers won’t have to keep using ladders and doing the job by hand, a time consuming process.

www.engineerlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Economy#Autonomous Robot#Xag#Jetsprayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Electronics
Related
Animalsmodernfarmer.com

How Bee-Impersonating Flies Help With Pollination

Bees and butterflies might be the best-known pollinators, but they aren’t the only ones. Bats, birds, beetles, wasps and flies play an important role, too. Rae Olsson, a postdoctoral research associate at Washington State University (WSU), has studied pollinating insects since 2014, when they started working on a bee-survey project led by a recent WSU doctoral graduate. While their job was to collect data on bee populations, Olsson realized the flowers received a host of different visitors.
AstronomyScience Focus

Meet the burrowing space robot that could explore the moons of Jupiter

Robots have helped us explore the world, from the ocean’s depths to mountain peaks, and even into outer space. But while researchers have made robots that can swim, run and fly better than their biological counterparts, engineers have struggled to build a bot that can burrow as well as an animal.
Animalsstudyfinds.org

Bee-impersonating flies have major pollinator potential, study finds

PULLMAN, Wash. — Syrphid flies, often called hover flies, appear as though they are a discount store version of bees. However, besides the distinctive yellow and black coloring, a new study finds these little flies are actually quite capable of being pollinators as well. Researchers from Washington State University say this discovery may prove useful to countless gardens and farms moving forward.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

A Pollination Sensation

Melanie Kirby (Tortugas Pueblo) was thinking about moving to San Francisco to become a DJ, but the Peace Corps came first. It was the mid-’90s, she’d just graduated from St. John’s College in Santa Fe and was looking around the world to see what the future had in store. Paraguay was the answer, and an introduction to the world of rustic South American beekeeping.
Agriculturewnbjtv.com

Celebrating bees, butterflies, and bats during National Pollinator Week

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - This week is National Pollinator Week so you may be asking yourself, what’s a pollinator?. Pollinators are a mix of animals such as bees, butterflies, moths, bats, and birds, which carry pollen between plants. Agencies across the country recognizing pollinators and their essential role in our...
AnimalsHigh Plains Journal

'Bee' friendly to pollinators with conservation plants

Pollinator Week is an annual event celebrated in support of pollinator health. The majority of crops we eat (fruits, vegetables, and nuts) and most plants found in natural ecosystems across the globe rely on pollinators for fruit and seed production. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service provides technical and financial assistance for conservation efforts to increase pollinator habitat through USDA programs.
Businessknowtechie.com

Hyundai just bought Boston Dynamics so it can start replacing us with robots

Boston Dynamics, the company that develops dystopian robot dogs to unleash on the world, has been bought by Hyundai. Earlier this week, Hyundai purchased 80% of Boston Dynamics from Softbank, valuing the company at $1.1 billion. Hyundai posted a press release to its website earlier this week, detailing the company’s...
Animalstheunionstar.com

Celebrating pollinator week

June 21 through 27 is a week devoted to celebrating our pollinators. Often, we think that the honey bees out there do all the work. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) three quarters of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. “Some scientists, according to NRCS estimate that one out of three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths, birds, bats, beetles, and other insects”. Without these pollinators our food choices would be slim and we would no longer be able to bite into a juicy peach, savor that first ripe tomato or gasp, have chocolate. We must protect these treasures to ensure we have access to good and nutritious food.
Engineeringcpsc.gov

Vineed Dayal and Others participating in: SCIEE Robots – UL STP 3300 Meeting

Vineed Dayal and Others participating in: SCIEE Robots – UL STP 3300 Meeting. Vineed Dayal, Directorate for Laboratory Sciences, and other CPSC staff will participate in a teleconference on July 28, 2021 from 8:00pm to 10:00pm, with UL STP 3300, Standards Technical Panel for Service, Communication, Information, Education, and Entertainment Robots (SCIEE Robots). The panel will continue to develop a standard for SCIEE Robots. For additional information, including call in information, contact Vineed Dayal (vdayal@cpsc.gov). Transmitted to the Office of the Secretary 7/1/2021. Posted in the Public Calendar 7/1/2021.
Plymouth, MAPatriot Ledger

The buzz about the bees: Plan in place to protect pollinators in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – What’s the buzz about bees?. Locally, it’s about protecting them and other pollinators to save jobs and ensure a future food supply. With those goals in mind, Plymouth is moving ahead with a pollinator protection plan. The select board unanimously approved a proposal submitted by Patrick Farah, the town’s planning technician, energy officer and conservation inspector, and Richard Vacca, Plymouth's conservation planner.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
AnimalsPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Bees’ Needs: Vermonters Are Protecting and Championing Imperiled Pollinators

For the first time ever, I've been watering the milkweed in my yard. Who waters native perennials, right? But rainfall was unseasonably low for the fourth spring in a row, and I wanted to be sure the plants could support thirsty pollinators. Sure enough, in a five-minute count last week, more than 10 species of bee, wasp, butterfly and moth flitted from flower to flower. Their buzzing bliss was a beautiful sound — and a relief.
Congress & Courtsmidwestfarmreport.com

Designating Pollinator Awareness Month

Senator Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska), along with Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) and Rep. David Considine (D-Baraboo), introduced a Joint Resolution designating June 2021 Pollinator Awareness Month in Wisconsin. As former Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee, Senator Pfaff understands the critical role pollinators play in supporting agriculture in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy