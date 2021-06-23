Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Native Lands On Nuclear Submarine

 10 days ago
There is never a day when I won't pass these messages along. We salute another local man kicking rear in the U.S. Military. Two years ago he was walking the halls at Lubbock High and now he's riding a nuclear submarine. That's quite a big change for a kid from Lubbock, Texas. Our serviceman star this time around is Petty Officer 3rd Class James Sescil. James followed what seemed to be a trend among former Lubbock natives: to get away from the dryest of dryland and get in, on, around, or in this case sometimes under, some water (I recently attended a local graduation and the Navy appears to be the service of choice). Sescil is a machinist's mate, and let's hope he does a good job because the U.S.S. California is a 2.3 billion dollar machine (double-check that you put the plug back in after you change the oil James!). I imagine the responsibility for the care and feeding of a sub like this is intense.

