Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

SiFive Performance P550 is the fastest 64-bit RISC-V processor so far

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiFive has announced two RISC-V “Performance” cores with Performance P550 that should be the fastest 64-bit RISC-V processor so far with a SPECInt 2006 score of 8.65/GHz, as well as a Performance P270 Linux capable processor with full support for the RISC-V vector extension v1.0 rc. SiFive Performance P550. P550...

www.cnx-software.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risc V#V1 0 Rc#Kb L2#Arm S Cortex A75#Specfp2006#P550 Performance#Intel Fellow#Cto#Ip#Ddr#Horse Creek#Private#Sifive Vector Assembly#Sifive Performance#Intelligence#Essential#President Ceo#Ai Ml Acceleration#Cnx Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersdesign-reuse.com

The Heart of SiFive is Performance, Intelligence, & Essential

Introducing the new era of SiFive Performance for RISC-V When I joined SiFive last year, I found a dedicated team working on great technology with a vision to do no less than to change the world. As I talked to our customers and partners, it was clear that while we...
ComputersBusiness Insider

StarFive Adopts Valtrix STING for Verification of Next-generation RISC-V Processors

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Valtrix Systems, provider of design verification products for building functionally correct CPU and system-on-chip implementations, announced today that StarFive, a leading provider of RISC-V processors, platforms and solutions in China, has licensed STING for verification of the next generation of RISC-V processors. STING,...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Horse Creek”: Intel manufactures RISC-V processors with 7 nanometer technology

The partnership between Intel and SiFive is taking shape. The companies have jointly announced the platform called “Horse Creek”, from which RISC-V processors will emerge from 2022. Intel takes over the production with 7-nanometer technology and provides additional function blocks, such as memory controllers and PCIe ports; SiFive contributes licensable CPU cores. Chip developers can build these components into their systems-on-chip.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

RISC-V breaks into the mainstream to go toe-to-toe with Arm

Chip designer SiFive has unveiled its new SiFive Performance line of chips based on the open source RISC-V architecture, capable of running 64-bit operating systems like Linux. Of the two new processor cores, dubbed SiFive Performance P270 and SiFive Performance P550, the latter is hailed as the highest-performance RISC-V processor...
Computerstheregister.com

Intel to put SiFive's latest CPU cores into 7nm dev system to woo customers to RISC-V

SiFive says it has designed its most powerful RISC-V CPU core yet, and Intel is going to put it under the noses of customers to gauge their interest. The 64-bit P550 core will be aimed at application processors in data center infrastructure and networking equipment, and higher-end consumer kit. Intel says it will put one or more of the CPUs into a 7nm chipset code-named Horse Creek to show to developers and manufacturers, the idea being that said customers can see this silicon to evaluate SiFive's RISC-V designs for future products.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Codasip Announces A71X RISC-V Application Core with Dual-Issue Capability

A71X is a RISC-V-based 64-bit core aimed at the application domain and able to run Linux. It is Codasip’s first superscalar core, able to process instructions from one thread in two different execution units. This feature offers greatly improved performance, up to double the performance of a single-issue core. Dual-issue...
Computersdesign-reuse.com

SEGGER and Codasip Announce Cooperation on RISC-V

SEGGER’s J-Link debug probe supports RISC-V debug on Codasip’s processor cores. Furthermore, J-Link, using the Open Flashloader concept, allows programming of flash memories connected to devices using Codasip RISC-V cores, while Embedded Studio’s Linker and Runtime Libraries are perfect for minimizing code size. “Having SEGGER’s J-Link and Embedded Studio fully...
Computerssoftpedia.com

NVIDIA GeForce Notebook Graphics Driver 471.11 for Windows 7 64-bit

Although GeForce Game Ready Drivers and NVIDIA Studio Drivers can be installed on supported notebook GPUs, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) provides certified drivers for your specific notebook on their website. NVIDIA recommends that you check with your notebook OEM for recommended software updates for your notebook. Game Ready Drivers...
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Intel to offer RISC-V core in 7nm foundry

Intel is to offer a new RISC-V core from SiFive, the 64bit P550, to mutual customers using its 7nm foundry process. SiFive has launched a new 'Performance' family of RiSC-V processor cores, with Intel offering one for evaluation on its 7nm foundry process. Reports say Intel is considering buying SiFive.
Computerssoftpedia.com

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver 21.6.1 for Windows 10 64-bit

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver 21.6.1 for Windows 10 64-bit Support For:. - AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles. - Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel to Adopt SiFive's New High-Performance P550 RISC-V Cores With 7nm Platform

SiFive, the leading designer of chips based on the open source RISC-V architecture, announced its new SiFive Performance line of chips today that support 64-bit operating systems, like Linux. The company claims the P550's processors are the fastest RISC-V cores on the market and beat Arm's Cortex-A75 chips in terms of area efficiency. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Intel, which has reportedly offered $2 billion to buy the plucky startup, also announced that it would adopt the designs for use in its future 7nm Horse Creek platforms.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

IAR Systems adds support for AndeStar V5 Risc-V

IAR Systems has added support for AndeStar V5 Risc-V Performance Extension to Embedded Workbench for Risc-V. The toolchain supports all 32bit Andes V5 Risc-V cores, including N22, N25F, D25F, A25, A27, N45, D45 and A45. Risc-V Packed SIMD/DSP extension specification (RVP draft) and the corresponding intrinsic functions as well as Andes DSP libraries are supported.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Canonical Gives RISC-V a HiFive

Canonical have announced that its Ubuntu operating system now supports two RISC-V boards from SiFive, the HiFive Unleashed and HiFive Unmatched. SiFive might sound familiar. That’s because Intel has reportedly offered to acquire the company for $2 billion, said it will make SiFive’s chips, and revealed plans to incorporate the new SiFive P550 processors into its 7nm Horse Creek platforms.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

3DMark graphics benchmark now also measures processor performance

The 3DMark from the Finnish software company UL has established itself as a quasi-standard when it comes to comparing the 3D performance of graphics cards and integrated GPUs. With the CPU Profile, UL has released an extension for 3DMark that only measures processor performance. In contrast to the Cinebench rendering...
Softwareaithority.com

IAR Systems Extends Development Tools Performance Capabilities for Andes RISC-V Cores

Latest Version of IAR Embedded Workbench for Risc-V Adds Support for Latest Andes Risc-V Processor Technology, Including Andestar v5 Risc-V Performance Extension. IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presented a new version of its professional development tools for RISC-V. With the latest release, the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V extension and devices, enabling maximized performance in RISC-V-based applications.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Intel to make a custom SiFive-based RISC-V CPU, will be fabricated on a 7 nm node in a first step towards competing directly with Arm-based chips

Intel has taken its first steps towards directly taking on Arm-based chips through a new partnership with potential acquisition target SiFive. The hook-up will see Intel license SiFive’s chip architecture and fabricate a custom SoC expected in 2022. Things haven’t been going especially well for Intel in the past few...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

SiFive Collaborates with Imperas on Models of SiFive's RISC-V Core IP Portfolio

SiFive qualifies models that are based on Imperas proprietary simulation technology—now available for SoC architecture exploration and early software development. The key requirements for processor simulation models are accuracy, performance, and usability. The Imperas models for SiFive processor IP are an Instruction Accurate (IA) programmer’s view representation of the full functionality of the core IP, including user, privileged, system, and debug modes, plus the configuration options for the RISC-V vector extensions and custom instructions. The Imperas models deliver simulation performance of 100s to 1,000s of MIPS on a modestly configured host PC; as an example, the virtual platform model of the SiFive Freedom U540 SoC with five SiFive CPU cores boots SMP Linux in under 10 seconds. The full usability of the Imperas models is coupled with the Imperas debug and analysis tools that support multicore design tasks, including OS porting and abstractions for application development. In addition, the Imperas simulator with proprietary code-morphing simulation technology can be integrated within other standard EDA environments such as SystemC, SystemVerilog, and well-known simulation/emulation tools from Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys plus the cloud-based offering from Metrics Technologies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy