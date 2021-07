STATE SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Department of Transportation is warning residents to be on alert for multiple texting and emailing scams claiming to be from IDOT seeking personal information to defraud. In some instances, the scammers copy the IDOT website logos and masthead to appear official. Officials say recipients should not click on any links or provide any information. Visiting these various fraudulent websites could place malware on the recipients’ devices or trick them into disclosing sensitive personal information. The department NEVER requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text message or email.