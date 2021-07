The Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce expanded open swim and adult swim hours, effective Monday, July 12, 2021. The pool will now be open seven days a week!. Also, we are pleased to offer a session of learn-to-swim lessons, including Tiny Tots for children ages two to four accompanied by a parent, and group lessons for children ages five and up. Lessons will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with morning and evening options for a three week session beginning July 12.