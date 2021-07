British banking behemoth Barclays has informed its customers that it’s halting debit/credit card payments to cryptocurrency exchange Binance "until further notice." As you've made a payment to Binance this year, we wanted to let you know that we're stopping payments made by credit/debit card to them until further notice. This is to help keep your money safe. For further info, please search FCA Binance online. We're sorry for any disruption this may cause you.