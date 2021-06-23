Oklahoma Ranks 7th in Nation in Academic History and Civics

Communication Federal Credit Union has been ranked by Forbes magazine as the number one credit union in Oklahoma for the third time. “We are extremely proud of the recognition in this ranking, partly because it is the third time we’ve received this recognition from Forbes, and especially because it’s based on the feedback of consumers who feel that our employees provide exceptional service and that the credit union is trustworthy, transparent and accessible. That is the core of the credit union philosophy and our corporate culture,” said CFCU President/CEO Larry Shropshire.