Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Ranks 7th in Nation in Academic History and Civics

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (June 23, 2021) — Oklahoma ranks seventh in the nation for quality civics and U.S. history academic standards, according to a report released today from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Oklahoma was awarded a B+ in both areas with accolades for deep content, clear organization and a commitment to telling the story of Native Americans. Only five states and the District of Columbia scored higher in the study.

It is hard to ignore the slap down the Fordham Institute gave to North Carolina’s civics and government and newly minted history standards. A recent article by my colleague Terry Stoops reported that Fordham graded the state’s Civics and US History standards with a D- and an F, respectively and — to put it mildly — did not have much good to say. The report called the standards “Inadequate nebulous verbiage” which are “functionally contentless in many places” The study recommended “a complete revision before implementation.”