Interlochen, MI

Spring Savory Crepes

 13 days ago

R.B. Annis Botanical Lab, outdoor kitchen, Interlochen Center for the Arts. Join culinary artist & registered dietician Laura McCain on an egg-loving adventure. With simple fillings like soft scrambled eggs & quick sautéed asparagus, this event will be rich with culinary memories from her trip to France in June 2019. Class size is limited to 12 participants who will be socially distanced & required to wear masks. All participants must register: emily.umbarger@interlochen.org.

