Voucher-based kidney donation, redemption for future transplant

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

What The Study Did: Researchers examined family voucher-based kidney donations and the capability of voucher redemption to provide timely kidney transplants. Authors: Jeffrey L. Veale, M.D., of the University of California, Los Angeles, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplants#Conflict Of Interest#Voucher#Jama Network#Media#Aaas#Eurekalert
News Break
Health
Related
Charitiesphysiciansweekly.com

Family Voucher Program Facilitates Living Kidney Donations

THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A family voucher program facilitates living kidney donations, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Surgery. Jeffrey L. Veale, M.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the consequences of voucher-based kidney donation and the capability of voucher redemptions to provide timely kidney allografts in a multicenter study of 79 transplant centers across the United States. A voucher was provided to the intended recipient at the time of donation; a living donation chain was used to return a kidney to the voucher holder when a voucher was redeemed.
Los Angeles, CAWebMD

Innovative Kidney Donor 'Voucher' System Is Saving Lives

THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In the world of chronic kidney disease, the dilemma is not uncommon: A relatively young patient with kidney trouble may need a transplant down the road, and an older family member is more than ready to step up. But the need for a kidney transplant, while predictable, is not immediate.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Value-Based Kidney Care: A New Approach to Screening

37M Americans are living with chronic kidney disease, yet the majority remain undiagnosed. Although a simple urine test can provide an early warning for the disease during its asymptomatic stages, only 20% of people at risk take their albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) test. This white paper, Value-Based Kidney Care: A New...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Kidney transplant outcome of expanded criteria donors after circulatory death.

The increase in the number of patients on the kidney transplant waiting list has led to an attempt to increase the number of potential donors by incorporating candidates that previously would not have been considered optimal, including donors after cardiac death (DCD) and those with “expanded” criteria (ECD). Recipients of controlled DCD (cDCD) grafts suffer more delayed graft function (DGF), but have a long-term evolution comparable to those of brain-dead donors, which has allowed an increase in the number of cDCD transplants in different countries in recent years. In parallel, the use of cDCD with expanded criteria (cDCD/ECD) has increased in recent years in different countries, allowing the waiting list for kidney transplantation to be shortened. The use of these grafts, although associated with a higher frequency of DGF, offers similar or only slightly lower long-term graft survival than those of brain death donors with expanded criteria. Different studies have observed that cDCD/ECD graft recipients have worse kidney function than cDCD/standard and brain death/ECD. Mortality associated with cDCD/ECD graft transplantation mostly relates to the recipient age. Patients who receive a cDCD/≥60 graft have better survival than those who continue on the waiting list, although this fact has not been demonstrated in recipients of cDCD/>65 years. The use of this type of organ should be accompanied by the optimization of surgical times and the shortest possible cold ischemia.
Charitieshngn.com

American Red Cross Encourages People to Donate Amid National Blood Shortage That Could Delay Life-Saving Transplants

The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood because of a severe blood shortage. Last week, the Red Cross staged the state's largest single-day blood drive in collaboration with NBC Connecticut, Telemundo CT, and the Hartford Yard Goats. The event was a huge success, with 310 units of blood collected. Even though it exceeded the goal of 300, there are only enough units to keep Connecticut hospitals stocked for one day.
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Most symptoms improve within 3 months of kidney transplantation

Research from Johns Hopkins showed that although high symptom burden was linked to mortality for those awaiting kidney transplantation, survivors experienced improvement in nine of 11 symptoms within 3 months following the procedure. “Among patients undergoing dialysis, symptom burden is associated with lower quality of life, depression, early termination of...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Transplant recipient stresses importance of organ donation

Tim Nelson was inspired to start informing people about organ donation after receiving a kidney transplant in 2017. When the 63-year-old West Chester resident underwent back surgery in January 2013, his doctors discovered that his creatinine level, which is a measure of one's kidney's function, was off. Nelson was diagnosed...
CharitiesGood News Network

Co-Workers Donate Their Kidneys to Save Each Other’s Husbands

The COVID-19 pandemic has put life as we knew it on hold for more than a year, but as things finally settle back into a new normal, people are returning to the workplace. For two co-workers catching up during a chance encounter, swapping news serendipitously turned into a life-saving exchange.
Charitieswnky.com

Living Well – Kidney donation

A daughter from Indiana gave her father a very special gift. For the last three years, her dad was suffering from kidney failure. So, she did months of testing to become a kidney donor for her dad. Today’s Living Well has that story, plus why more living donors are needed.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Mortality Up for Very-High Symptom Burden Before Kidney Transplant

Last Updated: June 29, 2021. Symptoms remain unchanged for many by transplantation, but improve in the three months after transplantation. TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For candidates for kidney transplantation, very-high symptom burden is associated with waitlist mortality, and symptom score improves after transplantation, according to a study published online June 18 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Computed-tomography-based predictive scores of surgical complications to help decision-making in enrolling obese patients in kidney transplantation list

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. This study aimed at developing scores predicting surgical complications in obese transplant recipients, based on preoperative computed tomography (CT) parameters. All consecutive patients with a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30 kg/m2 who underwent kidney transplantation between 2012 and 2019 were included. The preoperative CT parameters were assessed: total fatty surface (TFS), subcutaneous fatty surface (SFS), iliac vessel to skin distance (VSD), and abdominal perimeter (AP). Per- and postoperative complications (vascular, urinary, parietal, and digestive complications) within 30 days were listed. Predictive models of surgical complications were generated based on the results of the logistic regression. Among the 163 patients included, 53 (32.5%) experienced surgical complications. The AP was a risk factor for complications in multivariate analysis (OR: 1.050; 95% CI: 1.016–1.087; p = 0.03). Two predictive models of complications were created based on the statistical analysis: a one-variable model based on AP (sensitivity 86.8%, specificity 41.8%, area under the curve (AUC) 65.3, with a cutoff value of 107 cm) and a five-variable model based on BMI, TFS, SFS, VSD, and AP (sensitivity 73.6%, specificity 57.3%, AUC 66.2). These models, based on patient morphometric measurements, could allow predicting the occurrence of surgical complications in obese candidates for kidney transplantation.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Eliminating Racial Disparities in Kidney Transplantation

Clin Transplant. 2021 Jun 26. doi: 10.1111/ctr.14397. Online ahead of print. Kidney transplantation improves survival and quality of life among patients with kidney failure. Based on OPTN policy 8.4.A, non-dialysis candidates can accrue wait time once their GFR is ≤20 ml/min. Race coefficients in GFR estimation equations has been proposed as a cause for disparity in access to transplantation, specifically delaying transplant listing in Black individuals. Using SRTR data from 2017- 2020, we found a significant racial disparity between the proportion of candidates who were listed preemptively, with a higher proportion of White candidates compared to Black, Hispanic and other candidates (p<0.0001). (Figure. 1) Among White candidates, 39.4% were listed preemptively, by comparison, only 17.5% of Black candidates, 18.5% of Hispanic candidates, and 26.0% of other race candidates, were listed preemptively. Our findings that only a small portion of Black patients were listed for kidney transplantation preemptively, suggesting that changes in GFR estimation alone will likely be insufficient to mitigate the large disparity. More focus is needed on other steps along the path to kidney transplantation to achieve higher impact on dismantling racial inequities, including early referral, education and support for timely evaluation completion, and mitigation of biases in GFR estimation. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

History of urological malignancies before kidney transplantation, oncological outcome on the long term

Actas Urol Esp. 2021 Jun 22:S0210-4806(21)00104-2. doi: 10.1016/j.acuro.2020.10.015. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: We aimed to report the oncological outcomes of ESRD patients with histories of urological malignancies who were subsequently submitted to kidney transplantation (KT). MATERIAL AND METHOD: Retrospective study lead in the Puigvert Foundation (Barcelona) registry of 1,200...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Impact of tobacco smoking on pulmonary and kidney function after successful kidney transplantation – A single-centre pilot study.

The all consequences of tobacco smoking on the lungs and kidney function in kidney transplant recipients are unknown. We investigate the impact of tobacco smoking on lung and kidney functions in kidney transplantation recipients. Finally, 55 patients were evaluated after kidney transplantation (age 50.8±13.4). Pulmonary function was performed using spirometer...
HealthBioMed Central

Correction to: Awareness and current implementation of drug dosage adjustment by pharmacists in patients with chronic kidney disease in Japan: a web-based survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 617 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 03 December 2014. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 14, 615 (2014) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-014-0615-0 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the column p value in...
Marion, IAArkansas Online

Words hard to find when man thanks woman for kidney donation

MARION, Iowa -- For months, a Utah man teared up every time he talked about a Marion woman he had never met, anticipating what he would say when he finally saw her. But, as Michael Braginton met the woman who saved his life with a kidney donation, words escaped him.

