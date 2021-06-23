(Published in The Norman Trans...
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF, RONALD DEANE FULKERSON,. All creditors having claims against Ronald Deane Fulkerson, Deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditors with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative, Shawn D. Fulkerson c/o Fulkerson and Fulkerson, P.C., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73010, on or before the following presentment date: September 1, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.marketplace.normantranscript.com