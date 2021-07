Sir Elton John has announced the return of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour', and the final dates in the UK, Europe and North America. The 74-year-old music icon had just finished the first leg of the mammoth run of gigs last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel the rest of the 2020 shows, but he will hit the road again on May 27th, 2022 for a performance in Frankfurt.