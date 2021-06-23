Date and Time

Location Market Square

Description Nourish Knoxville's Market Square Farmers’ Market is an open-air farmers’ market located on Market Square in the heart of downtown Knoxville. Everything at the MSFM is grown or made by the vendor in the East Tennessee region. Products vary by the seasons and include produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, bread, baked goods, salsas, coffee, artisan crafts, and more. Nourish Knoxville accepts EBT/SNAP at all of our markets through a token-based, centralized system. Visit the information booth at the farmers’ market to swipe your EBT card to use your SNAP dollars. You’ll receive SNAP tokens to spend with vendors at the market on any SNAP-eligible foods or food-producing plants. Nourish Knoxville also offers Double Up Food Bucks, a SNAP-doubling program offered at farmers’ markets and grocers across the country. Nourish Knoxville offers DUFB at all our markets, as well as at partner locations across East Tennessee. Provided in partnership with the Fair Food Network. The Market Square Farmers' Market is proudly sponsored by Grayson Subaru, Downtown Knoxville Business Alliance, and the City of Knoxville.