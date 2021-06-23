Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Building A Path For All

By Clarisa James
laurelton.nyc
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden Of Resilience has a new wheelchair accessible path. National Grid , Garden Of Resilience and Greenthumb hosted a Volunteer Day on June 22, 2021. The event took place from 9AM-2:00 PM. Almost 20 National Grid employees volunteered their time in building a path for the community garden. Babbie Dunnington served as Greenthumb representative on site to install the wheelchair accessible path. In February of 2021 Dunnington hosted along with Christopher Noel a ADA (American Disability Acts) Design workshop for garden spaces. The Garden Of Resilience is excited to welcome physically challenged individuals to the garden safely.

www.laurelton.nyc
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#The Garden Of Resilience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

At least 45 killed in Philippine Air Force plane crash

Manila, Philippines (CNN) — At least 45 people have died after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, as rescue and recovery operations continue amid the country's worst military air disaster in decades. The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...