Building A Path For All

The Garden Of Resilience has a new wheelchair accessible path. National Grid , Garden Of Resilience and Greenthumb hosted a Volunteer Day on June 22, 2021. The event took place from 9AM-2:00 PM. Almost 20 National Grid employees volunteered their time in building a path for the community garden. Babbie Dunnington served as Greenthumb representative on site to install the wheelchair accessible path. In February of 2021 Dunnington hosted along with Christopher Noel a ADA (American Disability Acts) Design workshop for garden spaces. The Garden Of Resilience is excited to welcome physically challenged individuals to the garden safely.