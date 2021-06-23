Lanett approves new access road
LANETT — On Tuesday, the Lanett City Council approved a resolution to seek a $6.7 million federal grant to build a new access road to the Lanett Municipal Airport. The council had previously agreed to contract with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood of Montgomery to conduct an environmental assessment for a project to build a new road. A possible wetlands mitigation issue is involved. If so, that would have to be addressed before a road-building project could start.www.valleytimes-news.com