Tabloid Proclaims That Maine Has Been Swallowed Up By The Ocean and No Longer Exists

So, how was your weekend? Did you venture out and enjoy some of Maine's natural beauty? A visit to the mountains or to the beaches or maybe just hung out in your backyard and relaxed. If you made some memories this weekend, we've got some bad news for you, they may not be real. In fact, none of this may be real. Because according to the Weekly World News, the entire state of Maine has been swallowed up by the Atlantic Ocean and probably no longer exists.